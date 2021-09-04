Report: PSG and Argentina in Contact Regarding the Health of Lionel Messi
After the awful tackle suffered in the match against Venezuela, Lionel Messi was the subject of discussions between Argentina’s staff and Paris Saint-Germain. L’Equipe (via Culture PSG) reports that Messi seemed to be doing well in the locker room. Following his exit from the match, the Argentine forward slightly limped. Whether this was the backlash from the famous tackle or just the discomfort of the return trip remains unknown.www.yardbarker.com
