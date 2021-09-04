CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Report: PSG and Argentina in Contact Regarding the Health of Lionel Messi

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the awful tackle suffered in the match against Venezuela, Lionel Messi was the subject of discussions between Argentina’s staff and Paris Saint-Germain. L’Equipe (via Culture PSG) reports that Messi seemed to be doing well in the locker room. Following his exit from the match, the Argentine forward slightly limped. Whether this was the backlash from the famous tackle or just the discomfort of the return trip remains unknown.

Soccer
UEFA
Europe
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Champions League
Brazil
Argentina
Sports
Premier LeagueESPN

Lionel Messi slams decision to suspend Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifier

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he was dismayed by the Brazilian health authorities' decision to stop Sunday's World Cup qualifier after the match had started. Just five minutes after kickoff at Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena, officials from the health authorities entered the pitch to announce the game could not continue because of a breach of the country's quarantine protocols by four of Argentina's Premier League based-players.
SoccerWDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Aguero has no Barca regrets despite Messi exit

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Forward Sergio Aguero said he has no regrets over signing for Barcelona despite the fact that close friend Lionel Messi left the club in the same transfer window. The Argentine, who arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City, said he was happy with the decision he...
Soccer90min.com

Cafu Says Lionel Messi Will Always Be a Footballing "Hero"

Brazilian legend Cafu has hailed Lionel Messi for his performance at the Copa America before the start of the ongoing domestic season and stated that the PSG superstar will be the "protagonist" for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi came up with brilliant performances for Argentina...
SoccerTelegraph

Lionel Messi makes PSG debut but Kylian Mbappe steals the show

Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut as Kylian Mbappe’s double secured a 2-0 win over Reims. Messi, wearing 30, his first shirt number at Barcelona, replaced his old friend Neymar on 66 minutes after Mbappe’s second goal had put the game beyond the hosts.
UEFAPosted by
IBTimes

Lionel Messi Refused To Give Shirt To Reims Player After PSG Debut

A Reims player has failed to achieve one significant goal in Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain debut. Over 20,000 fans in attendance were fortunate enough to witness Messi finally play his first-ever PSG match on Sunday against Reims. The Argentine entered the game as a sub for his former Barcelona teammate...
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe named in PSG squad to face Reims

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have both been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face Reims on Sunday evening, with the world waiting to see the first glimpse of the Argentine in his new colours. The former Barcelona superstar has yet to feature for the French giants since leaving Camp...
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s PSG debut breaks insane record

Lionel Messi finally made his debut with PSG on Sunday after securing a shocking move from Barcelona. By no surprise, Messi received a warm welcome when he came on as a substitute in the second half in a 2-0 victory against Reims. Although the Argentinian didn’t manage to bag a goal, there was no shortage of viewers. But, not in France. Back in Spain, where Lionel Messi is still an icon.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Lionel Messi brought calmness to PSG on debut, says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino felt Lionel Messi brought a calmness to Paris St Germain as he made his much-anticipated debut in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Reims PSG were two goals up by the time Messi was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute for former Barcelona team-mate Neymar with Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe having netted twice as speculation continues to swirl over his own future.The Argentina international’s arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans and while he was unable make an impression on the scoreboard, Pochettino said Messi’s presence had an impact.A new journey begins 💎🔴🔵#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/92PtadFy2G— Paris...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Watch Lionel Messi appear in photographer’s bib to talk to Neymar and officials during Brazil vs Argentina chaos

BRAZIL and Argentina's World Cup qualifier descended into chaos on Sunday as Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch to call the game off. And after Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Emiliano Martinez were removed from the pitch Lionel Messi was seen chatting to Neymar in a photographer’s bib to try and make sense of what was happening.
Soccergoal.com

Barcelona are lucky to have Depay after Messi exit - Eto'o

The Dutch star joined the Camp Nou outfit on a free transfer in June and he has made a fine start in La Liga with two goals in his first three matches. Samuel Eto’o said his former club Barcelona are lucky to have Memphis Depay after they lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-German in August.

