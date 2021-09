Sami Khedira is happy seeing Max Allegri back at Juventus. The former Juve midfielder says Allegri is the best prospect for Juve to quickly rediscover success. Khedira said, “Allegri is the best man I've met in the world of football. I got along with him even when my Italian was disastrous. We just clicked. We still talk about football, life, travel, food, our favourite wines."