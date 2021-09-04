Northwestern State Demons vs North Texas Mean Green 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Northwestern State Demons and the North Texas Mean Green will clash at the Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Last season, the Northwestern State Demons won only one of the five games in the regular season. The team also ended with a 1-5 record in the Southland Conference while being led by third-year head coach Brad Laird. The Demons were able to win the final match over Incarnate Word last season and eked out two points to win the match. Bryce Rivers passed for 477 yards and 3 TDs during the match and Scooter Adams ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Javon Antonio carried the ball 11 times for 192 yards and delivered two TDs.