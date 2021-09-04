Oregon State Beavers vs Purdue Boilermakers 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the kick-off of the 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at the Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Oregon State will open the 2021 season away from home after finishing last season with a 2-5 overall standing and took 4th place in the Pac-12 Conference North Division. The Beavers won two games at home while acquiring a total of 202 points but wasted 233 for a point differential of -31. QB Tristan Gebbia will be returning as the starting quarterback over a crowded group in that spot for Oregon State. The main target for Gebbia this season will be WR Trevon Bradford who recorded 24 catches for 239 yards last season. RB B.J. Baylor will be replacing RB Jermar Jefferson. Baylor made 27 carries for 124 yards last year.