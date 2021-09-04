Duquesne Dukes vs TCU Horned Frogs 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Duquesne Dukes will go against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. The Dukes finished the 2020 spring regular season with a record of 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northeast Conference while being led by head coach Jerry Schmitt. The team was beaten in the final match last season by Sacred Heart and ended with a score of 27-34. The Dukes recorded two first downs on their first possession. Quarterback Joe Mischler finished 23-of-40 for 335 yards with 3 TDs and one interception. Running back Billy Lucas rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries with a TD. WR Cyrus Holder delivered 8 receptions for 131 yards and a TD.