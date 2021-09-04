CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasdeep Singh felicitated with Times Excellence Award 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): They say life in the Army teaches you perseverance and grit like no other place. This seems to have been one of the founding pillars in the formation of the much-celebrated Corporate Moghul, Major Jasdeep Singh, MRICS. Recognizing his vast experience and expertise in managing top and complex business modelsKPIs, Major Jasdeep has been felicitated with the Times Excellence Award for his individual contribution to the Facility and Property management industry.

