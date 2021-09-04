Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Georgia Bulldogs will meet with the Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Bank of America Stadium, NC, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). Kirby Smart is an exceptional defensive strategist with JT Daniels as a competent quarterback. Cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, on the other hand, were traded to the NFL. Regardless that this is a difficult start for a Tigers offense with so many working components, Uiagalelei’s rushing ability should be the X-factor that propels Clemson to victory.