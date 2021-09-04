William & Mary Tribe vs Virginia Cavaliers 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers will meet at the David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. The Tribe was led by second-year head coach Mike London last season where the team ended with a record of 1-2 overall as well as in the Colonial Athletic Association. William & Mary lost the final game of the 2020 season to James Madison with a score of 10-38. Running back Malachi Imoh led the team during the match and rushed for 148 yards, notching three touchdowns. Quarterback Hollis Mathis hurled for 379 yards and delivered two touchdowns. Mathis rushed with a TD and added 92 yards. The team surrendered 322 yards per game while LB Brayden Staib led the defense with 17 tackles.