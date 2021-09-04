Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Houston Cougars 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will battle the Houston Cougars in their first encounter in the 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Texas Tech finished their last season tour with 3-6 conference and 4-6 overall standing in the Big 12 Conference. The Red Raiders earned their four victories at home while losing all four matches on the road with 291 points gained but lost 367 for a point differential of -76. Though Texas Tech was fairly balanced in their line-up last season, the scoring for the Red Raiders ended up at 57th nationally. The team had issues on their scoring defense that ranked 108th nationally and they did not make any new names but brought back 8 starters in that area. However, Texas Tech will be having a new starting quarterback this season.