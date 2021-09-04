Florida Atlantic Owls vs Florida Gators 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Central Michigan Chippewas will meet with the Missouri Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:00 PM (EDT). The offense was able to move the ball well enough and produce often, but it struggled on third downs and had a difficult time countering a weak defense on the other side. The Chippewas should be able to do more now that 11 starters are scheduled to return, as well as a few crucial transfers.