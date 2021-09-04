UTSA Roadrunners vs Illinois Fighting Illini 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (60-72) will collide against the Texas Rangers (47-85) in Game 3 of a three-game showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 2:05 PM ET. Colorado just won a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers after scoring a total of 11 runs while allowing seven earned runs over the weekend. The Rockies split the first two contests at 4-2 on Friday and 2-5 on Saturday but bounced back with a 5-0 shutout win to capture the series at 2-1 on Sunday. However, Colorado kneeled to the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of a series at 3-4 on Monday. The Rockies will try to get back and prevent a series sweep after a 3-4 defeat to the Rangers on Tuesday. Starter Austin Gomber finished 4.1 innings of play and gave up four earned runs on four base hits with six walks granted while striking out two Texas hitters in the losing effort.