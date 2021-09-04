CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

UTSA Roadrunners vs Illinois Fighting Illini 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The UTSA Roadrunners will go against the Illinois Fighting Illini in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, SC, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Roadrunners are returning from a 7-5 season and bowl participation, so Illinois can’t afford to take them lightly. It wasn’t ages later that scoring at UTSA was optional. The 2018 team produced a total of 170 points, and getting consistent scoring from the 2019 assault was like ripping teeth. With the arrival of new head coach Jeff Traylor, the offensive line got to work.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Jeff Traylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa Roadrunners#The Utsa Roadrunners#Sc#Conference Usa#C Usa#Uab#Ats#Ncaaf#Espn#Fpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
College Sportstonyspicks.com

Central Michigan Chippewas vs Missouri Tigers 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Central Michigan Chippewas will meet with the Missouri Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:00 PM (EDT). The offense was able to move the ball well enough and produce often, but it struggled on third downs and had a difficult time countering a weak defense on the other side. The Chippewas should be able to do more now that 11 starters are scheduled to return, as well as a few crucial transfers.
Illinois StateCBS Sports

Illinois vs. UTSA odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 1 predictions from proven computer model

The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium Champaign. The Fighting Illini started their season with an upset win over Nebraska as 6.5-point underdogs, while the Roadrunners will be beginning their season. Jeff Traylor went 7-5 in his first season at the helm for UTSA, while Bret Bielema is now 1-0 to start his career at Illinois.
College Sportstonyspicks.com

Miami-OH RedHawks vs Cincinnati Bearcats 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami-OH Redhawks will go against the Cincinnati Bearcats in NCAAF action in Nippert Stadium, OH, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). First and foremost, judging Miami solely based on 2020 is difficult. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the RedHawks only participated in three matches last season, and what we witnessed wasn’t up to standard with previous seasons. The reigning MAC champion’s 2020 season was hampered by an unexplained blowout defeat to Buffalo, suspended games, and a less-than-stellar offensive performance.
College Sportstonyspicks.com

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Wisconsin Badgers 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Penn State Nittany Lions will meet with the Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten Conference showdown in Camp Randall Stadium, WI, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 12:00 PM (EDT). The Nittany Lions started the 2020 season with a five-game losing streak but rebounded to capture their final four matches against Maryland (-8), Rutgers (-20.5), Michigan (-7), and Michigan State (-10). Penn State was placed second in the Big Ten in total offensive efficiency, scoring 29.8 points per game on average. Early and often, QB Sean Clifford will scan the field for wide receiver Jahan Dotson (52 receptions, 884 yards, 8 touchdowns).
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Texas Rangers 9/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (60-72) will collide against the Texas Rangers (47-85) in Game 3 of a three-game showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 2:05 PM ET. Colorado just won a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers after scoring a total of 11 runs while allowing seven earned runs over the weekend. The Rockies split the first two contests at 4-2 on Friday and 2-5 on Saturday but bounced back with a 5-0 shutout win to capture the series at 2-1 on Sunday. However, Colorado kneeled to the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of a series at 3-4 on Monday. The Rockies will try to get back and prevent a series sweep after a 3-4 defeat to the Rangers on Tuesday. Starter Austin Gomber finished 4.1 innings of play and gave up four earned runs on four base hits with six walks granted while striking out two Texas hitters in the losing effort.
College Sportstonyspicks.com

Abilene Christian Wildcats vs SMU Mustangs 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Abilene Christian Wildcats will meet with the SMU Mustangs in NCAAF action in Gerald J. Ford Stadium, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). Throughout spring and fall training, the Wildcat secondary coaches emphasized aggressiveness, with the major goals for the following season being to defend the run and create more turnovers. This fall, ACU’s defensive backfield will be bolstered by a good mix of returning players and recruits, giving the Wildcats a range of options.
Utah Statetonyspicks.com

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

In the first week of NCAAF 2021, the Utah State Aggies and the Washington State Cougars will meet at the Clarence D. Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 11:00 PM ET. Utah State was led by head coach Gary Andersen last season where the team finished with a 1-5 record as well as in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies were beaten by Air Force in its last game with a score of 7-35. This year, the team will be going against Washington State for the season opener.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks vs Kentucky Wildcats 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will meet with the Kentucky Wildcats in NCAAF action in Kroger Field, TX, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 12:00 PM (EDT). Last year, the Warhawks were one of the poorest programs in the FBS, and that is likely to continue this season. They went 0-10 and dropped to Louisiana by 50 points. As a result, they’re a terrific opponent to put on the schedule.
Fort Worth, TXtonyspicks.com

Duquesne Dukes vs TCU Horned Frogs 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Duquesne Dukes will go against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. The Dukes finished the 2020 spring regular season with a record of 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northeast Conference while being led by head coach Jerry Schmitt. The team was beaten in the final match last season by Sacred Heart and ended with a score of 27-34. The Dukes recorded two first downs on their first possession. Quarterback Joe Mischler finished 23-of-40 for 335 yards with 3 TDs and one interception. Running back Billy Lucas rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries with a TD. WR Cyrus Holder delivered 8 receptions for 131 yards and a TD.
Athens, OHtonyspicks.com

Syracuse Orange vs Ohio Bobcats 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Syracuse Orange will challenge the Ohio Bobcats in a take-off match-up of the 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at Peden Stadium in Athens on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Syracuse took the last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 1-9 conference and 1-10 overall standing last season. Syracuse collected a total of 196 points while giving away 360 for a -164 point difference. QBs Tommy DeVito or Garrett Shrader will be leading the offensive attack for the Orange while WR Taj Harris who grabbed 58 passes will be returning as one of the top offensive players returning from last year. RBs Sean Tucker, Chris Elmore, and Abdul Adams will be beefing up the running offense while Syracuse must augment their offensive line after allowing 43 sacks last season. The Orange will have 10 defensive starters returning to augment the backfield this year.
Indiana Statetonyspicks.com

WNBA Phoenix Mercury vs Indiana Fever 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Indiana Fever are hosting the Phoenix Mercury at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indiana on Saturday September 4, at 13:00. The Fever are 2-1 in their previous three matches and are sitting in the second to last place of the Eastern Conference. The Mercury have lost only once in their previous ten matches and are fourth in the West.
Georgia Statetonyspicks.com

Georgia Bulldogs vs Clemson Tigers 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Georgia Bulldogs will meet with the Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Bank of America Stadium, NC, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). Kirby Smart is an exceptional defensive strategist with JT Daniels as a competent quarterback. Cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, on the other hand, were traded to the NFL. Regardless that this is a difficult start for a Tigers offense with so many working components, Uiagalelei’s rushing ability should be the X-factor that propels Clemson to victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy