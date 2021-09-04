UTSA Roadrunners vs Illinois Fighting Illini 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The UTSA Roadrunners will go against the Illinois Fighting Illini in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, SC, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Roadrunners are returning from a 7-5 season and bowl participation, so Illinois can’t afford to take them lightly. It wasn’t ages later that scoring at UTSA was optional. The 2018 team produced a total of 170 points, and getting consistent scoring from the 2019 assault was like ripping teeth. With the arrival of new head coach Jeff Traylor, the offensive line got to work.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0