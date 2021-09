Yacine Adli has arrived at AC Milan’s headquarters to sign his contract and formally complete a move to the Rossoneri, it has been confirmed. Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com reported a few hours ago that Milan have completed a deal for Adli, who will be loaned back to Bordeaux for the rest of the season. There is a reason they agreed to the loan: Milan will save €7m compared to the first requests of Bordeaux and the loan allows the player to have more continuity at his current team.