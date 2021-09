Chelsea drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Saturday evening, and they will certainly feel aggrieved that they didn’t get more than just the one point. But upon reflection, the one point ended up feeling like a victory due to the circumstances. The Referee gave Liverpool a penalty at the end of the first half and sent Reece James off, wrongfully. This made for a very tiring and long second half for the Chelsea players who can be nothing short of proud of their grit, determination, and defensive display to keep a emphatic Liverpool side at bay.