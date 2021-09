AC Milan will bolster the midfield with the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko but they want a final signing to complete the attack, a report claims. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Stefano Pioli is still waiting for a flexible attacking midfielder who can alternate with Brahim Diaz but who also knows how to play as a winger. This is where the candidacy of Romain Faivre has emerged, and the 23-year-old from Brest seems to be the chosen target.