CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

J-K: In a first, wool is being processed into yarn locally

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): In a first, raw wool is being turned into yarn locally in Jammu and Kashmir to boost the woollen carpet industry. Over the years, raw wool was being sent to other states to process it into yarn which increased its cost. With Jammu and Kashmir administration providing the aid to weave wool locally, the workers in the industry are hopeful that it will bring significant benefits to the woollen carpets industry in the union territory.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wool#Jammu And Kashmir#Yarn#Ani#Iict#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Related
Indiadallassun.com

J-K: Two Kashmiri lecturers claims to discover fossil site

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Two Kashmiri lecturers claimed that they have discovered a gigantic fossil site in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The lecturers, Manzoor Javaid and Dr Rouf Hamzah, working in the School Education Department are associated with School Herbal Gardens as nodal officers.
Politicsdallassun.com

Democratic processes in J-K, Ladakh strengthened: Om Birla

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 29 (ANI): During his visit to Srinagar on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been strengthened due to massive public participation during elections. "In J-K and Ladakh, democratic processes have been restored....
Agricultureraleighnews.net

Union Ministers to take stock of development in J-K

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): As part of the Centre's outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his two deputies Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje would hold interactions with farmers, agriculture scientists and other stakeholders in the Union Territory to explain various welfare measures and policies.
IndiaBirmingham Star

Congress should apologize to Kashmiri people instead of sel

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress should apologize to Kashmiri people instead of selling fake dreams. "Kashmir is known as the 'heaven on the Earth', they(Congress party) should apologize to the Kashmiri...
Workoutsdallassun.com

Fitness counseling session held in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): A fitness counseling session was held on Wednesday in Srinagar on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, which is celebrated worldwide on September 8. World Physiotherapy Day aims to make people aware of the importance of physiotherapy. So with this intention, the...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Women's role in Indian judiciary needs to be increased

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Stating that the appointment of three women judges in the Supreme Court last month was a 'historic' decision towards women empowerment, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that to achieve the inclusive ideals of the Indian Constitution, the role of women in the judiciary needs to be increased.
IndiaBirmingham Star

BSF seizes snake venom worth Rs 57 cr from Indo-Bangladesh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) seized snake venom worth Rs 57 crore from the India-Bangladesh border in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Friday. As per a statement from BSF, the snake venom was stored in three crystal jars in the form of...
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

'India, Australia exchanged views on Afghanistan'

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Noting the various issues of importance on the bilateral and regional front, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India and Australia exchanged views on Afghanistan, maritime security in Indo-Pacific, and other issues concerning multilateral cooperation. "Today we held comprehensive discussions with Minister Payne...
IndiaBirmingham Star

9/11 attack on humanity, only solution to it is human value

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it was an attack on humanity and such tragedies can only be avoided by inculcating human values. "Today is September 11th i.e. 9/11! A date in the...
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Ahmedabad start-up making fibre from agriculture residue

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): An Ahmedabad based start-up is converting agricultural and plant residue into natural fibres through circular technology. Speaking to ANI, the founder of the start-up Shikha Shah said that in the world today, humans use 111 million tonnes of fibres for making clothes and these fibres basically consist of polyester, cotton and man-made cellulose.
Traveltourismnewslive.com

J-K Tourism dept lines up activities to attract tourists

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department has lined up various activities, including promoting destination festivals and organizing dedicated trekking expeditions, to attract tourists to the union territory. This was said at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta held to review various activities being undertaken by the Tourism...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Meenakshi Lekhi set to visit Portugal, Spain

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi is set to visit Portugal and Spain from September 12-17, informed the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. During her visit to Portugal from September 12-14, Lekhi will have bilateral talks with her...
WorldBirmingham Star

India, Australia express concerns on Afghan situation

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Expressing deep concerns about the situation in Afghanistan, India and Australia have agreed to remain alert to the broader "repercussions" of the developments in the war-torn country for the ongoing terrorist threats around the world. In a 35-point elaborate joint statement on the inaugural...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban curtailing women rights, equality: Rani

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Following the Taliban's statement that women should not be ministers and they should restrict themselves to giving birth only, woman activist Sandhya Rani said that the Taliban was curtailing women's rights and equality in the name of religion. "Taliban is suppressing women's equality and...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Azerbaijan To Host Special Forces From Turkey, Pakistan In Drills

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has said that Baku will host joint military drills in the days ahead with troops from Turkey and Pakistan -- the first such drills involving the three countries. The ministry said in a statement that the goal of the so-called Three Brothers - 2021 exercise is to...
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

'Future of Afghanistan remains central concern'

ByNew Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Saturday said the future of Afghanistan remains a central concern for both India and Australia after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. "Australian and India share a positive vision of free, open and secure Indo-Pacific. Last month saw fall...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China criticises Uyghur Tribunal over investigating human r

Beijing [China], September 11 (ANI): China has criticised the Uyghur Tribunal -- an independent UK-based panel -- over investigating human rights abuses in Xinjiang and said it has nothing to do with law, justice, or truth. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a news conference in Beijing on Thursday...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Pak journalist bodies reiterate resolve against media law

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): A group of media bodies in Pakistan has termed the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) "unconstitutional" and promised to continue their protest against the Imran Khan government's move to establish the media authority. The decision was taken during a meeting of the joint action...
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

Heavy rainfall lead to waterlogging in parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday. Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi. Due to incessant rains in the national capital, several routes were...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia calls for common efforts to resolve issues of Afghan

Moscow [Russia], September 12 (ANI): Russia has urged collective efforts to address the issue of Afghan refugees. Speaking at a joint press conference after meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted a common concern over the influx of refugees from the Central Asian country, Sputnik reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy