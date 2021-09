The Franck Kessie saga continues to drag on, and the latest report claims that AC Milan are unaware of any concrete offers from other teams. According to Franco Ordine’s latest column for MilanNews, official sources from the club have made it known in recent days that ‘there are no offers from other clubs’ for Kessie. The report claims that this means Paolo Maldini must have made some phone calls around to see if there is really an interest in securing Kessie in February 2022 on a pre-contract.