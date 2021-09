Wales will be able to call on support from its South Asian community when a new fans’ group attends Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Estonia for the first time.Amar Cymru has been launched to give the South Asian community a voice in the national team, with the group’s formation fully backed by the Football Association of Wales.Jalal Goni formed Amar Cymru – which translates to ‘My Wales’ and resonates with the South Indian, Bangladeshi and Punjabi communities – and told the PA news agency: “I saw an FAW equality banner at a game about getting national ethnic groups to support...