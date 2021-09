Motley Crue was supposed to hit the road with Def Leppard on The Stadium Tour last summer, but it got pushed to this summer and ultimately until next year, and Nikki Sixx says they made the right choice. In an Instagram post from Tuesday (August 17th) night Sixx wrote, “I'm so happy we decided to not tour during this pandemic… …. 100%”. He captioned it, “Not a hard decision to make when so many people's lives are at risk. I MISS IT 'REALLY' BAD AND CAN'T WAIT TO HIT THE ROAD IN 2022 . . .” The Stadium Tour will be Motley Crue's first live dates since their farewell tour in 2014 and 2015.