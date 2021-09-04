Stefanos Tsitsipas hits back over toilet break criticism after US Open exit
Stefanos Tsitsipas said accusations of gamesmanship were “completely false” after being knocked out of the 2021 US Open by rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz. The third seed had come under fire for the timing and length of his toilet breaks, with Andy Murray heavily criticising him following their first-round match. Tsitsipas was booed again by the Flushing Meadows crowd when he left the court after losing the third set on Friday.www.theguardian.com
