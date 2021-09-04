CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits back over toilet break criticism after US Open exit

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefanos Tsitsipas said accusations of gamesmanship were “completely false” after being knocked out of the 2021 US Open by rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz. The third seed had come under fire for the timing and length of his toilet breaks, with Andy Murray heavily criticising him following their first-round match. Tsitsipas was booed again by the Flushing Meadows crowd when he left the court after losing the third set on Friday.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Spanish#Greek#Russian#Canadian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas claims innocence after Andy Murray vents anger at US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas denied bending the rules with his bathroom breaks during his dramatic five-set victory over Andy Murray at the US Open.Scot Murray, 34, blasted the Greek third seed for the “nonsense” and said he had lost respect for him after Tsitsipas disappeared off court for almost eight minutes at the start of the fifth set.However, after closing out a 2-6 7-6 (7) 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over the 2012 champion in just less than five hours, Tsitsipas said: “If there’s something that he has to tell me, we should speak, the two of us, to kind of understand what...
TennisTimes Daily

After US Open loss, Murray calls Tsitsipas breaks 'nonsense'

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray is aware that Stefanos Tsitsipas has a growing reputation for pushing the boundaries when it comes to taking breaks during a match. Murray expected that to be an issue during their first-round match at the U.S. Open — and, when it was, that didn't sit well. Not at all.
NFLthefocus.news

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents? Mom and dad of British tennis star

Emma Raducanu is making a real name for herself in the world of tennis. She made an incredible run at Wimbledon in the summer, and now she’s competing at the US Open. But who are Emma Raducanu’s parents? Let’s meet her mom and dad. Emma Raducanu dream 2021 season. Emma...
TennisThe Guardian

US Open: Giantkiller Leylah Fernandez topples Svitolina to reach semi-finals

Leylah Fernandez has reached the US Open semi-finals, one day after turning 19. The Canadian ingenue continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) before a lively afternoon Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd squarely in her corner. Fernandez won the last...
SoccerThe Guardian

World Cup roundup: Van Dijk allays injury fears after Netherlands’ 6-1 win

Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool an injury scare after having to leave the field during the Netherlands’ 6-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Turkey. The centre-half, who missed most of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and only returned to top-flight football in August, was sent into the air by a strong challenge.
Tennisdailynewsen.com

Djokovic wins Berrettini at Open

There is no opponent too strong or any other possibility that could be at stake. At least not yet. He's now just two wins away of the first calendar year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic lost the first set to No. 9 Flushing Meadows for the third...
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

Prior to the US Open, Hublot has signed Novak Djokovic as its brand ambassador

He is the world’s number one, and every part of him is as valuable as gold. Or more. On the eve of the US Open in New York, the world looks forward to seeing Novak Djokovic in action, waiting in earnest to see him complete the Grand Slam after swooping up the previous three – French Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open. The audience can also note this time will be a special shine from his wrist as he takes each shot, and hopefully, the winning trophy – at attempt to win his 21st title, a record-breaking win at the US Open.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal receives treatment on his troubled foot

The 20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal received treatment on his troubled left foot in Barcelona, doing everything to recover for the 2022 season. Rafa has been dealing with injuries throughout this season, first with back pain in Australia and later with his foot that forced him to skip the rest of the season and miss Wimbledon and the US Open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy