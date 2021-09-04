CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Red Wings: 5 prospects to watch in training camp

By Tyler Kotila
Cover picture for the articleAs the calendar turns over to September, the Detroit Red Wings training camp is inching closer and closer. The team will be getting back on the ice to tune-up for the 2021-22 season, which leaves plenty for fans to think about. The Detroit Red Wings are still engulfed in their...

NHLchatsports.com

2021-22 Detroit Red Wings Preview: Almost out of a rebuild?

The Detroit Red Wings and the word “rebuild” go hand in hand. But after a better-than-expected year, filled with General Manager Steve Yzerman working his magic on trades and the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the question isn’t how bad the Red Wings are going to be next year: it’s how good are they going to be?
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings agree to terms with free agent C Carter Rowney

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent C Carter Rowney. Rowney, 32, was limited to 19 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2020-21 due to injury, recording six points (0-6-6) and two penalty minutes. Rowney was coming off his two most productive NHL campaigns prior to last season, totaling 20 points (7-13-20) in 62 games with Anaheim in 2018-19 and nearly matching that the following year with 19 points (8-11-19) in 71 games in 2019-20. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward has skated in 223 NHL games since 2016-17 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ducks, totaling 57 points (20-37-57) and 36 penalty minutes. Rowney also won a Stanley Cup championship with the Penguins as a rookie in 2016-17, chipping in seven points (3-4-7) in 27 regular-season games and adding three points (0-3-3) in 20 postseason contests.
NHLdiebytheblade.com

In-Depth In The Division: Detroit Red Wings

Over the next few weeks, Die By The Blade staffers will take an in-depth look at each of the other teams in the Atlantic Division as the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the 2021-22 season. First up: the Detroit Red Wings!. Last Season’s Results: 19-27-10, 48 points (7th in the Discover...
NHLchatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: Who are the All-Time Top Scoring Forwards

Sep 23, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings fans walk by the statue of Gordie Howe prior to the start of the Red Wings preseason game against the Boston Bruins at the new Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Diane Weiss-USA TODAY Sports. In their history, the Detroit Red Wings...
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings: Potential departures after 2021-22

This offseason has been nothing short of eventful for the Red Wings. From new arrivals to sad departures, change has been the name of the game this summer. In a matter of 48 hours, the goaltending pool went from a question mark to an exclamation point as Alex Nedeljkovic and Sebastian Cossa entered the fold. With Valtteri Filppula signing in Switzerland and Darren Helm leaving for Colorado, the last bastions of the 2008 Cup run have all departed.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Predicting the Future of Detroit’s Upcoming UFAs

The Detroit Red Wings next offseason is shaping up to be another busy one, as there are 20 players set to become UFAs or RFAs at the end of the season. Let’s take a (very) early look at the futures of Detroit’s UFAs. The Griffins Players. The non-roster players for...
NHLchatsports.com

77 1/2 Points Is The Over/Under For The Detroit Red Wings

If Oddsmakers are correct, 2021-22 will be the Detroit Red Wings’ best season in five years. Of course, it wouldn’t take a tremendous leap to achieve that. And they still are not projected to finish .500 or come close to qualifying for the playoffs. But it would be another step...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond starting in the AHL makes sense

The Detroit Red Wings are working towards training camp, which means the prospect buzz will continue to pick up. One of the prospects to keep an eye on is Lucas Raymond, the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The fourth overall pick from last year is heading...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings Weekly Review: Pettersson, Yzerman & Blashill

NEWARK, NJ - JUNE 30: Vice President & General Manager, Alternate Governor Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during the 2013 NHL Draft at the Prudential Center on June 30, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) There has been considerable debate about the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Four teams that could target Dylan Larkin

Trading Detroit Red Wings center and captain Dylan Larkin with two years remaining before becoming a UFA would certainly be controversial. But might teams come calling?. General Manager Steve Yzerman has certainly fielded offers for important players in the past–and even made one for a core player in Anthony Mantha. Would Larkin ever be another? It’s one that would turn the city of Detroit upside down.
NHLDetroit News

Red Wings' draft pick Oscar Plandowski prospers in a hockey household

Detroit — There are hockey players whose fathers are, or have been, coaches at various levels. It’s fairly common, and they talk about the certain difficulties that can present. But how about having a dad who is an NHL scout?. That’s a different twist. More direct and pointed analysis. Red...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Red Wings Who Could Win Awards in 2021-22

The Detroit Red Wings will probably not be a great team in 2021-22. However, in hockey, there’s always a chance. Even if they don’t make the postseason, some players could have outstanding individual performances. Many Red Wings could win awards, but these are three most likely to earn some hardware at the end of the season. Of course, it would surprise no one, including me, if the player who ends up being nominated for an award doesn’t end up on this list, but I’ll give my predictions a shot.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Prospect Rankings, Fan Confidence & More

Happy September everybody! With the new month comes a building anticipation for Detroit Red Wings fans as the Traverse City Prospects Tournament is just two weeks away. Training camp begins the following week, and it all leads up to October 12, the official first day of the 2021-22 NHL season. If you’re trying to squeeze in any trips before the season starts, now is the time to do so (I know I did!)
NHLDetroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings sign forward Carter Rowney to add depth, defensive presence

The Detroit Red Wings announced Thursday they have signed forward Carter Rowney to a one-year deal. The team did not disclose financial terms, but multiple outlets report the deal is worth $825,000. Rowney, 32, is known for his defensive skill and ability on the penalty kill. He has a career...
NHLdetroitjockcity.com

Detroit Red Wings: Pius Suter looking to carry rookie success into 2021-22

The Detroit Red Wings took a flier and signed forward Pius Suter this offseason. The Swiss-born forward is coming off of a phenomenal rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Now, in year two, he is looking to carry his success on into the 2021-22 season. While the Detroit Red Wings...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Weekly Review: Prospects Rankings, Hronek & Larkin

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman released his ranking of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool this week which certainly saw an improvement from his rankings last season. It’s hardly a surprise to see Detroit rocket up the rankings, but high picks bring things up significantly. Pronman has Moritz Seider checking in...
NHLDetroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings sign D Filip Hronek to a three-year, $13.2 million deal

As the Detroit Red Wings get ready to welcome a new face on defense this fall — 2019 first-round pick Moritz Seider — they didn’t forget to lock up a familiar face, either. The team announced a three-year contract with veteran defenseman Filip Hronek, a restricted free agent, on Friday....
NHLNHL

Five questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Nedeljkovic's status as No. 1 goalie, creating more offense among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Detroit Red Wings:. 1. Can Alex Nedeljkovic sustain his success?. Nedeljkovic went 15-5-3 with a 1.90...

