Ask yourself: Who will govern wisely, with commitment and compassion? Then go and vote

 7 days ago

How do people choose who will provide leadership to them? In some cultures, leadership is passed from father to son (less commonly, to a daughter) or announced as an anointing. In other people groups, the leader may be the loudest, the bravest, the most charismatic or the richest. In the United States, a rather elaborate system has evolved of campaigns, advertisements, endorsements and voting that selects leaders of both local communities and national interests. It’s called politics.

