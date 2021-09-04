Ask yourself: Who will govern wisely, with commitment and compassion? Then go and vote
How do people choose who will provide leadership to them? In some cultures, leadership is passed from father to son (less commonly, to a daughter) or announced as an anointing. In other people groups, the leader may be the loudest, the bravest, the most charismatic or the richest. In the United States, a rather elaborate system has evolved of campaigns, advertisements, endorsements and voting that selects leaders of both local communities and national interests. It’s called politics.www.times-gazette.com
