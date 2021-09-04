CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE, La. (AP) — Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood on Friday and told residents “I know you’re hurting.” Such a scene likely will be repeated early next week when Biden tours parts of the Northeast that also were battered by flash floods caused Ida’s soggy remnants. The White House says the president will visit Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Laplace, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#New York City#Extreme Weather#Ap#Hurricane Ida#The White House#Manville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Florida StateKEYT

King Tides are coming to parts of flood-prone South Florida

Parts of South Florida will experience higher than normal seasonal tides, potentially causing coastal flooding periodically through December, according to officials in two counties. Monroe County, which includes Everglades National Park and the Florida Keys, and neighboring Miami-Dade County will both be affected by the King Tides, a term used...
Oakland, CAKEYT

Newsom, GOP rivals seek votes in recall’s final weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Republican rivals are making their final pitches to voters as the recall against the governor winds to a close. The Democratic governor spent Saturday rallying with union members who have been among his strongest supporters. His Republican rivals were greeting supporters across the state, and both major parties were sending volunteers out for a final push of door-knocking. Tuesday is the last day to vote. Both parties say the results of the recall will send a message far beyond California, the nation’s most populous state.
Public HealthKEYT

A tale of two clinics: lines in Kenya, few takers in Atlanta

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Plans for COVID-19 booster shots in some Western countries are highlighting vast disparities in access to vaccines around the world. Wealthier nations are awash in vaccines, while they are scarce in poorer countries, and many people are still waiting for their first shot. Citizens across Africa often have little idea if vaccines will be available from one day to the next. In Nairobi, Kenya, several hundred people line up daily outside the city’s largest hospital to wait for a shot. Halfway around the world in Atlanta, a clinic had only one person show up over a six-hour period Wednesday to get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy