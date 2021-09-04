CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Americans can now drive to Canada — but Canadians can’t do the reverse

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything old is new again. Swedish supergroup ABBA has just released their first new music in 40 years, while the Swedish East India Company has brought back a ship that sank in the year 1745. The rest of the world, though, might be wishing that travel could return to the...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Canada#Americans#European Union#Subway#Canadians#Swedish#Abba#Norwegian Cruise Line#Crystal Cruises#Universal#Cnn#Chinese#Minion Land#Noodle House#Cdc#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Omani#Us State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
Country
Sweden
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Switzerland
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
Worldsimpleflying.com

Unvaccinated Americans Could Soon Be Barred From Entering The EU

International air travel is slowly returning, but virus cases are also on the rise again. Therefore, the European Union is mulling over plans to soon introduce restrictions such as quarantine and testing for those traveling from additional countries if they are not vaccinated. Changing requirements. Among the countries being looked...
Healthniagaranow.com

Americans have been allowed into Canada for more than a week. Where are they?

Fully vaccinated Americans have been allowed into Canada since Aug. 9 and Niagara-on-the-Lake businesses are eager to welcome back our neighbours from south of the border and the money they bring. So, where are they? Business operators say they have seen few Americans so far. On Monday afternoon Queen Street...
Public Healthmynews13.com

Asia Today: Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days. Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travelers able...
JapanTelegraph

At last, real hope that Australia will reopen to the UK by Christmas

Ha, fat chance! – was my response when I woke up yesterday morning to news that Qantas is aiming to restart flights between Australia and the UK by mid-December. It would mean, joyously, that I could see my father and siblings for the first time in two years. “I’m not holding my breath,” my father grumbled when I called him.
WorldPosted by
Indy100

British traveller who went to Tonga at start of pandemic is still there nearly 18 months later

A British traveller who went to Tonga for a weekend at the start of the coronavirus pandemic is still there almost 18 months later. Zoe Stephens, 27, a traveller who is originally from Merseyside but was living in China, decided to go for a weekend away to Tonga to escape talk about the virus but got stuck there for longer than she expected due to restrictions placed both in Tonga and the UK.
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Western Hemisphere accounts for 46.9% of COVID-19 deaths

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Western Hemisphere, despite holding only 18% of the world's 7.9 billion population, has nearly a majority of coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 40% of the infections with five nations in the top 10 for most fatalities. The global death toll from COVID-19 was 4,514,346 and infections...
WorldColumbian

Asia tourism sees huge declines during second year of pandemic

From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia’s tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic’s second year. With international travel heavily restricted, foreign tourists can’t enter many countries and locals can’t get out. In the metropolis of Hong Kong, glamping and...
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

Don’t Be the Ugly American

I recently returned from a vacation to Europe. I traveled to places I’d never been before — Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic. I had an amazing time and didn’t want to come home. However, it was not all a bed of roses. There were times I was inconvenienced. This...
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

Uh Oh: Netherlands Adds Quarantine For Vaccinated Americans

It looks like at least one country in the European Union will be requiring even vaccinated Americans to quarantine, following the United States being removed from the European Union’s safe travels list. In this post:. New restrictions for vaccinated Americans in the Netherlands. The official website of the government of...
Public HealthBBC

Why has Australia switched tack on Covid zero?

Australia has changed its Covid strategy: it's time to leave lockdowns and "come out of the cave", Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said. With vaccinations accelerating, he says Australians will soon "live with the virus" for the first time - that is, not try to eliminate it. It's a drastic...
GardeningVindy.com

Don’t regulate how Americans use plants

Here we go again. Another bleeding heart comparing the legalization of a plant to a global pandemic? I take it they also think individuals should be told to wear masks at all times too?. The government shouldn’t be able to tell me that a natural plant is illegal any more...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

European Tourists Boost Sector, But Can't Top Americans, Asians

European travellers helped plug a gap left by Asian and North American tourists stranded at home by the pandemic, staving off a total washout this year for Europe's hospitality industry. After a disastrous 2020 tourism season, the sector had banked on vaccination campaigns and the easing of travel restrictions to...
TrafficTelegraph

11 reasons why the traffic lights are broken and should be scrapped

‘Monstrously stupid.’ That is how Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary described our nation’s ‘traffic lights’ approach to international travel this week, and I’m inclined to agree with him – for a great many reasons; chief among them because the system doesn’t work. This green-amber-red regime, which was ostensibly introduced in February...
TravelMinneapolis Star Tribune

European travel restrictions for Americans sow confusion; Fiji set to reopen

Italy now requires travelers from the United States to take a COVID-19 test before arrival, and unvaccinated American visitors must isolate for five days. Sweden is barring all nonessential U.S. visitors. The Netherlands says vaccinated travelers must isolate after arriving from the U.S. — and unvaccinated ones are not welcome there, or in Spain. Norway has banned all Americans except family members of its residents. In removing the U.S. from its "safe list," the European Union has opened the door to myriad rules, restrictions and hurdles. The E.U. suggestion to reimpose restrictions is not binding, however. Some governments may choose to ignore it entirely, creating confusion for travelers. For questions about requirements in a given E.U. member state, the best answers can usually be found on the website of its U.S. Embassy. Most still welcome travelers from the United States without much hassle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy