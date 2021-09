The Telluride Film Festival famously doesn’t announce the lineup of its 5-day festival (September 2-6) until the day before it begins but it doesn’t take a Jessica Fletcher-level sleuth to know pretty much what’s going to be there and what definitely won’t. With full announcements by Venice, Toronto and New York already out all you really need to do is look at what type of premiere films at each of those fests hold. Even more so, with Venice and Telluride having such a close crossover, if something is playing in the first three days of Venice (September 1-3) that’s a good bet you’ll see it at Telluride, too.