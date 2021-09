High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 4, 2021

Time inevitably erases memories from blowout games with lopsided scores, regardless of whether you’re on the winning or losing side. That has been Greg Perry’s experience in his 30 years of coaching, but the Keystone Oaks coach says memories from wild games like Friday night’s against Chartiers Valley stick around much longer. Even though KO lost a one-point heartbreaker in overtime, Perry said he’d take contests like that for his kids anytime.