Gators ready to unveil new-look offense, improved defense against Owls
Following months of closed practices and sneak peeks on Instagram Live, it’s time to draw the curtain on the 2021 Florida football team. The No. 11 Gators and defending SEC East champs open their season today at 7:30 p.m. against Florida Atlantic and second-year coach Willie Taggart. UF’s Dan Mullen, who’s entering his fourth season, wants to see how his team handles performing under the lights with a full home crowd for the first time in 21 months.www.ocala.com
