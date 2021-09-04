Gators ready to unveil new-look offense, improved defense against Owls

It’s officially gameday as the FAU Football program starts the season and heads into Gainesville to face the No.13 Florida Gators. I know what the expectation is for this game. On paper, you read that FAU, a part of Conference USA, is going up against a usual college football powerhouse in the University of Florida (UF). You might be thinking, this could be a breeze for the Gators. I would usually say you’re right, as they are ranked No. 13 on the Associated Press’ preseason poll for the season.