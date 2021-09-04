Mohnton Fire Hall Company building reopens two years after it was destroyed in a 3-alarm fire

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.