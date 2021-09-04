Mohnton Fire Hall Company building reopens two years after it was destroyed in a 3-alarm fire
Nearly two years after a 3-alarm fire gutted the historic Mohnton Fire Company building, it has risen like a phoenix from the ashes. The century-old fire hall reopened Aug. 14 after undergoing extensive redesign and rebuilding, according to WFMZ. A few mementos — including old pool balls and an old band uniform — that had been preserved following the blaze in November 2019 are displayed in the modernized structure.lancasteronline.com
