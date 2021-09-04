CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Why Do All My Relationships Suck?

By Justin Stinnett
Cover picture for the articleDo you find yourself hopping from one relationship to another without success? Do you feel like you aren’t marriage material because of failed relationships in the past? Maybe you blame all of your exes for things not working out. It’s time that we start looking at ourselves as the problem and focus on what we can control before entering into our next relationship. Unless, of course, you enjoy heartache and pain, not to mention wasting years of your life.

