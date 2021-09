THE ISSUE: “Matching the signatures of voters between their signed ballots and versions archived on other forms of ID is one of the centerpieces of Republicans’ efforts to enforce stricter voting measures in Pennsylvania and across the country,” Shaniece Holmes-Brown wrote recently in an article for The Caucus, a investigative publication of LNP Media Group that reports on Pennsylvania state government. (Holmes-Brown’s article also appeared in Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.) But comparing a signature from a polling location or mail-in ballot to a previous signature on record is not simple. And setting up a system to fairly handle such a process would be expensive, Holmes-Brown reported.