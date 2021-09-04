Average Price Of Compact Cars In Europe Increased By 63% Between 2002 And 2020

The beginning of the end for manual transmissions commenced well more than a decade ago; the thinning of the row-your-own herd had gotten so bad by 2010 that Car and Driver kicked off its Save the Manuals campaign in July of that year. Now, Auto Motor und Sport reports (translated) reports that Volkswagen will start making a strong retreat from manuals in two years. AMS says the third-generation Tiguan expected in 2023 will not be offered with a manual in any model, and the new Passat lineup arriving that same year will also bypass the manual option. As Volkswagen moves toward its goal of deriving 70% of sales from electric vehicles by 2030, and selling an entirely EV range in Europe by 2035, jettisoning the manual will save development costs. And in case you haven't heard, VW will want all the money it can get, because developing EVs is stupefyingly expensive.