Average Price Of Compact Cars In Europe Increased By 63% Between 2002 And 2020

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who complain about how expensive new cars have become seem to be right, as proven by a direct comparison of the average list prices in Europe. A report by the German website Automobilwoche suggests that the average list price for C-Segment models in Europe has grown a full 63 percent from 2002 to 2020, while B-Segment vehicles saw a 59 percent increase in the same period. This can be attributed to more tech and safety equipment found in modern vehicles, electrification, and also due to buyers’ preferences for more expensive trim levels.

www.carscoops.com

