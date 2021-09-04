CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Malaysia appoints former PM to lead coronavirus recovery council

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d73zh_0bmVhdW100

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has appointed former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin as chairman of a council that will focus on economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the government chief secretary said on Saturday.

The cabinet had on Wednesday agreed to the minister-level appointment for Muhyiddin based on confidence in him to lead a recovery strategy to “achieve the best economic impact and restore the lives of people affected by the pandemic”, the chief secretary said in a statement.

Muhyiddin stepped down here in August after losing majority support in parliament.

His premiership received criticism for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic after infections hit record highs despite more than two months of nationwide lockdowns.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Coronavirus Pandemic#The Minister#More Than Two#Kuala Lumpur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.
Public Health13newsnow.com

Denmark, with 71% vaccination, ending COVID restrictions

WASHINGTON — Denmark, which has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world and one of the first to impose lockdowns, will reportedly end its domestic pandemic restrictions -- including its version of a coronavirus passport -- on Sept. 10. The nation's top health official has declared the virus is no longer a "critical threat to society."
WeatherTelegraph

Live Coronavirus latest news: UK-wide antibody testing for Covid-positive people

Young staff 'should go back to office without jabs'. A UK-wide antibody testing programme will be launched for people who have contracted coronavirus, the Government has announced. The programme, which will offer tests to thousands of adults per day, aims to improve understanding and gain "vital" data about antibody protection...
Worldwkzo.com

Israel extends COVID-19 vaccine boosters to over 40s, health minister says

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Israelis over 40 will now be eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said on Thursday, hoping an expansion of its booster campaign will fend off the coronavirus Delta variant. The expansion of booster eligibility, following a health ministry recommendation reported...
ProtestsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Thousands in Berlin protest coronavirus measures

BERLIN—Thousands turned out in Berlin on Saturday to protest the government’s coronavirus measures, despite bans against several planned gatherings. Police banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. A court ruled in favor of allowing one protest, planned for 500 people, on Saturday and Sunday.
Public Healthabc17news.com

Malaysia’s new PM self-isolates, misses Cabinet swearing-in

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s new prime minister has missed the swearing-in ceremony of his Cabinet after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19. The prime minister’s office says Ismail Sabri Yaakob has begun self-isolating and will virtually attend Tuesday’s official National Day celebrations. Ismail took office Aug. 21 amid public anger over the previous government’s failure to control a raging pandemic. Daily cases have soared above 20,000 since Aug. 5, with total infections surpassing 1.7 million. Ismail has been criticized for largely reappointing ministers from the previous Cabinet which failed to curb the pandemic despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.
Worldwkzo.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the country must begin to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase, with over half of all Australians enduring weeks-long lockdowns to curb Delta outbreaks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

America’s exceptional infighting over the coronavirus

The United States entered a new phase in the fight against the coronavirus this week, with the first full approval of a vaccine. The approval, though, comes at a time when political divides over the vaccines and many other coronavirus-related issues remain as large as ever — if not larger. The White House is now pushing for employers to mandate inoculation with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while many high-profile Republicans are not only resisting that but have ratcheted up the battle against a far-less-intrusive mitigation technique: mask mandates.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Cautious optimism as Philippines, Malaysia ease some coronavirus curbs

MANILA (Reuters) – After 17 months of on-off lockdown measures in and around the Philippine capital Manila, its weary residents are hoping the latest easing of restrictions can breathe some life into an economy weighed down by the COVID-19 crisis. The Philippines, which has one of Asia’s worst and longest-running...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

New Zealand extends coronavirus lockdown amid Delta variant outbreak

New Zealand’s strict nationwide lockdown has been extended by at least another week amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.The shutdown will last until at least Friday after health authorities detected 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant.This is the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country since April last year and takes the total number of cases in New Zealand to 107.Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, said “more certainty” was needed as she announced the lockdown would continue until at least the end of the month in Auckland where most of the cases have been found.“We...
WorldPosted by
North Denver News

Taiwan Launches Domestic Coronavirus Vaccine Campaign |

Taiwan’s president has received the first dose of the island’s controversial, domestically produced coronavirus vaccine. Tsai Ing-wen’s inoculation Monday initiated the public rollout of the vaccine. The island’s medical and scientific communities, however, have expressed concerns about the vaccine produced by Taipei-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation because regulators did not...
Industrywincountry.com

Australia announces Pfizer coronavirus vaccine swap deal with Britain

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will get 4 million doses of the Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccine in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, days after announcing a smaller swap agreement with Singapore. The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks, which will help...
Public Health985theriver.com

Vietnam PM warns of long coronavirus fight as crisis deepens

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam could be facing a lengthy battle against the coronavirus and cannot rely on lockdown and quarantine measures indefinitely, its prime minister said, as the country struggles to contain its deadliest outbreak so far. Vietnam has deployed soldiers and forced residents of its biggest city to stay...
Worldwtaq.com

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic programme plans to ship 100 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 shots by the end of next month, mostly to Africa and Asia, in its first delivery of Chinese vaccines, a WHO document showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...

Comments / 0

Community Policy