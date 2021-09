PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some local parents are preparing to take legal action against the governor over the statewide mask mandate for schools. “This is definitely a violation of people’s constitutional rights, so now we’ve just directed our fight from the school boards to the governor of Pennsylvania,” said Victoria Klaus, a parent whose child is in the North Allegheny School District. The statewide mask mandate for schools was a sigh of relief for some parents but on the other side, some parents are outraged and plan to go to court. Klaus’ son is in the North Allegheny School District. Klaus said she and...