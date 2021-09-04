CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyft Promises to Defend Drivers And Protect Riders After Texas Anti-Abortion Law Goes Into Effect

By NewsOne Staff
Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lyft announced a defense fund for drivers sued under the new law. In a statement, Lyft said it unequivocally supported Drivers and people’s privacy in their daily travels. The ride-share company said the new anti-abortion law is “incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company.”

