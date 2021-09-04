When will peak fall foliage hit Pa.? Online map offers early look
The weeks of Oct. 17 and 24 will be the best this autumn for fall foliage in Pennsylvania, according to a national prediction map from SmokyMountains.com, an online guide. The map uses an algorithm to analyze several million data points and outputs approximately 50,000 predictive data pieces. Data input into the algorithm came from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration historical temperatures, historical precipitation, forecast temperatures and forecast precipitation; historical leaf peak trends; peak observation trends; and historical model outputs from previous years.www.bradfordera.com
