CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Lt. Gov. Defends Heartbeat Bill, Calls Abortion 'Ultimate' Attack on Women

By Brendan Cole
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dan Patrick told Fox News that he was "proud" that Texas passed Senate Bill 8 which the Supreme Court refused to block.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 68

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
562K+
Followers
59K+
Post
608M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Chaffetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Republican#Fox News#Senate#Texans#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court#Gop#Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

Texas Republicans Back Statewide Dress Code for Women

AUSTIN (The Borowitz Report)—A new bill moving swiftly through the Republican-controlled Texas legislature would institute a strict statewide dress code for women. Governor Greg Abbott, a vehement supporter of the bill, said that the dress code would benefit women because “it will give them one less thing to think about when they get up in the morning.”
Texas StateCNBC

Elon Musk responds to Texas Gov. Abbott on state's restrictive abortion law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' earlier this morning and was asked if policies similar to the newly passed restrictive abortion law could push companies out of the state. In response, Abbott said Elon Musk approved of the state's current policies. CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports on what Tesla CEO Elon Musk had to say.
Texas StateMother Jones

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Went on Fox News to Blame the COVID Surge on Black People

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Thursday night, as the Texas Supreme Court rebuked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on school mask mandates and Texas’ education agency temporarily backed off enforcing it, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick fled to the safe space of Fox News to blame the whole thing on—who else?!—Black people.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy