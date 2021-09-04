Morris County homicide suspect arrested in Oklahoma
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been arrested in connection with a homicide on August 18, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said. On August 18, at around 1:03 a.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting on Clyde Potts Drive in Morristown. First responders located Raijah Scott, 35, of Cedar Knolls in the parking lot near 28 Clyde Potts Drive with multiple fatal gunshot wounds., Carroll said.wrnjradio.com
