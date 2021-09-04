CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sunderland man's 'disgusting' attack on police officer after being 'threatened with plank'

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlleged attack victim Stuart Wylde, 38, kicked the officer after feeling hard done by when he found himself and none other arrested following an alleged incident. Wylde, of High Street East, hoofed the PC below his left knee just after midnight on Thursday, May 20, after a disturbance in Burdon Road.

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Police#Disgusting#Plank#Common Assault#Uk#Echo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public Safetyfox13news.com

Woman raped after stopping to investigate car seat left roadside, police say

THATCHAM, United Kingdom - Police in Thames Valley are pleading for witnesses or video to aid in their investigation of a sexual assault. Authorities said a woman was raped on the side of a road around midnight on Aug. 16. Detective Inspector Alice Broad said the victim told investigators she’d been driving on the A4 when she noticed a child’s car seat left near the road.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Charleston, ILnewschannel20.com

Man arrested for threatening police

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is behind bars on charges of threatening a public official. The Charleston Police Department says the incident started around 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the 700 block of 7th Street. Officers were called to the scene after a woman refused to leave a...
Law EnforcementBBC

Police warning after dad called 101 to say girl stuck in coat

A dad called police for help after his daughter got stuck in her coat, prompting a warning by a senior officer. Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine urged people to "think" before they call after the West Midlands force received the report on Tuesday. Nuisance calls, she said, stopped staff from...
Chico, CAkrcrtv.com

Chico Police: Man arrested with stolen gun after assaulting officers

CHICO, Calif. — Chico police say they arrested a pair of men following a traffic stop Tuesday morning after one of the men assaulted them. According to police, An officer on patrol stopped a car near Ivy Street and W. 1st Street around midnight for a code violation. Officers say the driver, Ivory Peteet, 20, didn't have a valid drivers' license and was under the influence of alcohol.
O'fallon, MOKMOV

Man gets into standoff with officers after firing shot into child's bedroom in O'Fallon, Mo., police say

O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man who police believe fired a shot into a child's bedroom was arrested after he got into a standoff with officers in O'Fallon, Mo. Sunday. O'Fallon police say they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the first block of Royallprairie Court, where a shot had been fired into a young child's bedroom overnight. The bullet hit a TV in another room and did not hit the child or anyone inside.
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

Man dies after being stabbed at Ottumwa motel according to police

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Police say an Ottumwa man died after being stabbed in the chest Friday night. Police say around 9:52 p.m., the Ottumwa Police Department received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed at the Stardust Motel located at 2211 Roemer Avenue. Officers arrived and found a...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Declan Jones: Community welcomes jailing of former police officer following attacks on Black men

Campaigners have welcomed the jailing of a police officer who assaulted two Black people – including a child – as a positive step towards justice. Ex-West Midlands Police PC Declan Jones, 30, was captured on CCTV committing both offences on consecutive days while on duty in Birmingham, starting with an assault on a man who was kneed, punched and pepper-sprayed in Aston on 20 April last year.
Public SafetyBBC

Oldham man jailed for kidnapping woman from bus stop

A man who kidnapped a woman from a bus stop and dragged her into nearby bushes has been jailed for life. Omar Alam, 50, targeted the victim as she was waiting on Palatine Road in Withington, Manchester, in July 2019. Judge Alan Conrad QC described Alam as "every woman's living...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Lawton police arrest man who attacked officers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested in front of a Lawton business for attacking people. Court documents show when police arrived, Kevin Beadle was outside a business without a shirt or shoes. Police said Beadle was unable to focus on communication and told officers he was on methamphetamine.
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Man found unconscious outside shop after early-hours Oswestry attack

A man was left with a fractured jaw after being attacked in the early hours in Oswestry. The incident happened on August 1 at around 5.15am on New Street and Bailey Street. The victim had been out with a friend when they began talking to two men who started pushing him, according to West Mercia Police.
New York City, NYNY1

NYPD: Man killed by police after firing shots at officers

A man was shot and killed by police after officers said he fired shots at them on Sunday morning. The man's father is in custody after police said he also shot at officers. The incident happened early Sunday around 4:15 a.m. in Fordham Heights. A 45-year-old father and his 24-year-old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy