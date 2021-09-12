CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Amazing photos show a family of wild boars organizing a cage breakout of 2 piglets, demonstrating high levels of intelligence and empathy

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgFB9_0bmVgRh800
A female boar helped two piglets escape from a trap.

Michaela Másílková/Czech University of Life Sciences Prague

  • A wild boar can be seen freeing two piglets from a trap in images captured by researchers.
  • The female boar can be seen strategically targeting wooden logs that blocked the doors of the trap.
  • Scientists say it's the first recorded instance of rescue behavior in wild boars.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

A wild boar carried out a daring mission to free two piglets from a trap, demonstrating high levels of intelligence and empathy, a new paper published in Scientific Reports shows.

The incident, which occurred in January 2020, was documented by a team of scientists from the Czech University of Life Sciences at the Voděradské Bučiny National Nature Reserve.

The wild boar trap, which used corn as bait, had been set up to help researchers study prevention measures for African Swine Fever.

A camera captured images of two juvenile boars becoming entrapped together for two hours and 30 minutes.

A group of around eight wild boars eventually arrived at the site of the trap, led by one fully grown female boar.

In an attempt to free the trapped boars, the female boar charged at strategic points where wooden logs were blocking the doors of the trap.

The report said the female boar's mane was visibly erect, known as piloerection, which scientists said is an indication of distress.

Researchers said that it appeared that the other boars were attempting to help the female with the rescue operation.

Within six minutes of beginning the rescue attempt, the female boar released the first log blocking the front of the trap.

The entire rescue mission lasted about 29 minutes, after which point the trap was released and the boars freed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IuZS_0bmVgRh800
Two juvenile boars became trapped in an enclosure set up by researchers.

Michaela Másílková/Czech University of Life Sciences Prague

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hhtgn_0bmVgRh800
The female boar, who scientists suspect could have been their mother, had an erect mane, which is a sign of distress.

Michaela Másílková/Czech University of Life Sciences Prague

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULLhv_0bmVgRh800
The boar can be seen releasing a wooden log at the front of the trap.

Michaela Másílková/Czech University of Life Sciences Prague

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jlkY_0bmVgRh800
The boar releases the front and back logs of the trap, allowing the piglets to escape.

Michaela Másílková/Czech University of Life Sciences Prague

Researchers suggested that judging by the animals' size and gender, the female boar could have been the juvenile boars' mother.

Scientists believe this is the first documented case of wild boar demonstrating rescue behavior, which some consider a "complex form of empathy."

Rescue behavior has only been observed in a small number of animals, including rats and ants, the report said.

Scientists said that documenting rescue behavior in wild boars was not surprising, due to the animals' complex cognitive skills and social relationships.

In order for an act to be considered rescue behavior it must meet four requirements.

The requirements include the victim being in distress, the rescuer putting themselves at risk, the actions of the rescuer being adequate to the victim's situation, and there is no immediate benefit or reward for the rescuer.

In this case, scientists said the female wild boar met all of the criteria.

Rescue behavior differs from other forms of helping by its complex organization, the report explained.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 23

Related
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS
New Scientist

7200-year-old DNA suggests Denisovans bred with humans on Sulawesi

For the first time, DNA has been obtained from the bones of a Stone Age person who lived on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The genetic information sheds light on the prehistory of the South-East Asian islands – including what happened when our species, Homo sapiens, first reached the area.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Boars#Empathy#Scientific Reports#African Swine Fever
The Independent

Bad Moon Rising: ‘Werewolf’ dog has human-like eyes

Hilarious footage introduces us to Ted the dog who has been described as a cross between a pig and a werewolf with its human-like eyes. The adorable hound has been called the ‘gentlest, sweetest little man’ by its owner Devon and she admitted ‘he doesn’t really look like any other dog’.
ANIMALS
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo (Ayra Kay, YouTube) — THE LONDON ZOO — If you've ever been to a zoo, you know at least three things are true: you'll smell more manure than you wish, there will be more strollers than you thought possible, and any and all the big cats will be asleep and/or ignoring everyone.
ANIMALS
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Business Insider

Why humans can't regrow teeth

Humans can't grow new teeth, but we're not alone — most mammals can't. Many reptiles and fish can grow hundreds or even thousands of new teeth. Geckos grow over 1,000 new teeth in a lifetime. Humans can only grow two sets of teeth, baby and adult teeth, because of how...
WILDLIFE
nbc25news.com

PHOTOS: Taxidermist preserves terrifying 'monster fish' from the deep

(L) - The mouth of a huge monkfish, photographed by Jeroen. (@monster_fish_taxidermy/Zenger) A taxidermist in the Netherlands who preserves alien-appearing creatures from deep in the ocean is becoming widely known online and in the classroom for his photos. Jeroen, who prefers not to give his surname, spoke about his unusual...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Rare embryo from dinosaur age was laid by human-size turtle

About 90 million years ago, a giant turtle in what is now central China laid a clutch of tennis ball-size eggs with extremely thick eggshells. One egg never hatched, and it remained undisturbed for tens of millions of years, preserving the delicate bones of the embryonic turtle within it. In...
WILDLIFE
New Scientist

Listen to an Australian duck say ‘You bloody fool’ like a human

Adult musk ducks raised in captivity can mimic the sounds they heard as hatchlings, such as a pony snorting, a door slamming, a man coughing, and even what was likely a former caretaker’s catchphrase, “You bloody fool!”. The large, grey Australian water birds usually learn to make high-pitched whistles from...
ANIMALS
CNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
ANIMALS
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
ANIMALS
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
Florida Star

VIDEO: Terrifying Mating Calls Of 1,000-Pound Male Alligators

American alligators are not shy about announcing their search for a mate. Video captures large male American alligators performing their mating call, which involves grunting loudly as they search for a partner. The alligators were filmed at the Alligator Lagoon in the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales. “You’d be forgiven for thinking that maintenance workers were starting […]
ANIMALS
Business Insider

Business Insider

233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy