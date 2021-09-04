25 deaths reported in NJ due to Tropical Storm Ida, including 6 in Hunterdon County
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday provided an update on preliminary fatalities and New Jerseyans who have been reported missing as a result of Tropical Storm Ida. “I am deeply saddened to report an additional two fatalities, bringing our total to 25 New Jerseyans who have lost their lives to this storm,” Murphy said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with every family and community mourning a loved one.”wrnjradio.com
Comments / 0