Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Van Buren; Washington Areas of Fog Early This Morning Fog continues over portions of the area this morning. This fog could become locally dense, dropping visibilities below a half mile at times. If traveling this morning, make sure to slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance.alerts.weather.gov
