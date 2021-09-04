CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotland County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scotland Areas of Fog Early This Morning Fog continues over portions of the area this morning. This fog could become locally dense, dropping visibilities below a half mile at times. If traveling this morning, make sure to slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather#Scotland Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Wayne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY At 243 PM MDT, Radar estimated rainfall from earlier thunderstorms ranged from .40-.60 inches in 30 minutes over portions of Capitol Reef National Park between Grand Wash and the Capitol Gorge area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bay County through 600 PM EDT At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Panama City, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, St Andrews State Park, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Bay Harbor, College Station, Bayou George, West Panama City, Bahama Beach, Biltmore Beach and Edgewater Gulf Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Emery, Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Emery; Garfield; Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Emery County in central Utah Northeastern Garfield County in southern Utah Western Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, roads and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. This includes the following highways Utah Route 12 between mile markers 115 and 117...and between mile markers 120 and 122. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 70 and 92. This warning includes Spring Canyon, Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge. This also includes the Scenic Drive in Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; White Pine County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern White Pine and southeastern Elko Counties through 330 PM PDT At 301 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Lages Junction, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern White Pine and southeastern Elko Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carbon FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BEAR BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CARBON COUNTY At 217 PM MDT, UDOT has reported a debris flow off of the Bear burn scar out of Crandall Canyon that is currently impacting US 6 near Castle Gate. The highway has been closed in both directions in this area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bear burn scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bear burn scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Helper and Castle Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras, Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Lookout, and Beaufort Inlet to Surf City. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 545 PM Saturday.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carbon FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BEAR BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CARBON COUNTY At 217 PM MDT, UDOT has reported a debris flow off of the Bear burn scar out of Crandall Canyon that is currently impacting US 6 near Castle Gate. The highway has been closed in both directions in this area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bear burn scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bear burn scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Helper and Castle Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Loiza, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 19:44:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Loiza in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 745 PM AST. * At 644 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie, Charlevoix by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected.. * WHERE...Leelanau, Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Charlevoix, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR AREAS ALONG US ROUTE 89 SOUTH OF GRAY MOUNTAIN IN COCONINO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Natrona County through 215 PM MDT At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Homa Hills, or 9 miles north of Casper, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Antelope Hills around 155 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 190 and 204. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING Visibility has improved and fog should completely dissipate by noon MDT /11 AM PDT/.
Environmentweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Collier County through 645 PM EDT At 604 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Royal Palm Hammock, or 8 miles east of Marco Island, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marco Island, Belle Meade, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, Lely Resort, Fiddlers Creek, South Blocks Golde, Picayune Strand State Forest and Goodland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras, Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Lookout, and Beaufort Inlet to Surf City. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 545 PM Saturday.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The predicted Rip Current Risk through Sunday has been lowered to MODERATE, therefore this Rip Current Statement will be allowed to expire at 8 PM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy