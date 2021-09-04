Special Weather Statement issued for Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bay County through 600 PM EDT At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Panama City, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, St Andrews State Park, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Bay Harbor, College Station, Bayou George, West Panama City, Bahama Beach, Biltmore Beach and Edgewater Gulf Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
