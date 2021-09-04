CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we need Labor Day

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day is an opportunity for many folks to celebrate the end of summer, bring out the grill and t... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

Here Are the Origins of Labor Day and Why People Celebrate

When it comes to holidays in the U.S., there are plenty that speak to the history of the country, where we've been, and where we're going. Labor Day probably has a few different meanings depending on who you ask. Although the holiday started out as a celebration of the country's workers, plenty of people have associated it with sales.
A Brief History of Labor Day and why it should be Celebrated

Today, Labor Day mostly marks the end of summer celebrated with a long weekend that families spend together. Few know it’s bloody history, or how hard our ancestors fought for the 8-hour work day and safe working conditions we enjoy today. A brief history of Labor Day:. In the 19th...
Most Love the Three-Day Weekend, Here’s Why We Observe Labor Day

To most people Labor Day weekend is the wrap up to summertime. You know that Fall is right around the corner, and you try to get in one more summer celebration before we bust out the comfy sweatshirts and get ready to sit around the bonfire. But why exactly do we observe Labor Day as a holiday giving us the three day weekend? It's really to enjoy the social and economic achievements of American workers.
WHY WE OBSERVE: Labor Day celebrated in many nations in respect of the workforce

Labor Day is celebrated in many nations in respect of the labor initiative in these countries. Respect for the hard work and the gain a country receives because of it, has never gone unnoticed. There are several people and events that have garnished notoriety because of their place in societies’, great events. From those some adorn with colorful stories and histories. Unfortunately the young among us have never seen this growth through history as the origins were far in the past. We have now evolved to a different growth style which the young will have to write and just attach it to what we leave behind.
Get a whiter smile just in time for Labor Day

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about how Power Swab’s teeth whitening products can brighten your smile in minutes. To take advantage of the Labor Day special, call 800-489-9733 or click here.
Have we forgotten the true meaning of Labor Day?

For many, Labor Day marks the official end of summer celebrated the first Monday of every September with barbecues and back to school shopping. However, the holiday's founders had something much different in mind for the special day in the late 1800's. Labor Day is a U.S. national holiday held...
Workhuman: 59% of people of color don’t feel comfortable returning to the office

Colleagues who identify as people of color are more hesitant about returning to the office than white employees, according to a new report by Workhuman. Almost 59% of people of color respondents stated their plans had either changed or they do not plan to return to the office at all as a result of the rising spread of the Delta variant.
Did you know?

Did you know… what this group of Perry boys is doing? These are the Perry Chief Carrier boys in 1903. The Chief was delivered six days a week at this time. Now, years later there were papergirls as well as paperboys. I carried the Perry Chief in my younger years. Not only did we deliver the newspaper, but collected the money for it every week as well. This and the Des Moines Register and Tribune were the first real job for many a Perry youth. I learned to take responsibility, show up on time, to handle money and make correct change. These are tasks that many workers today seem to not have mastered, even if they are years older than we were back then.
85% of Americans want to go back to the office post-pandemic

While the Delta variant has delayed workers returning to offices in some cities and left retailers wondering where to shut down and where to expand, a new survey provides a glimpse of what workplace populations will be like post-pandemic. An Eden Workplace Software-sponsored survey of 1,000 full- and part-time office...
Guest Opinion: We've failed if people want unemployment instead of work

I like to consider myself to be an average citizen. I have experienced life from both sides of the workforce. At first I worked for a couple of small independent service companies before getting a job with a big electronics company. I had to join a union and, like anything else in our lives, unions are good if they are what they are supposed to be. Then I went into my own business for well over 20 years and saw things from a different perspective.
Remembering ... So we don’t forget

Over the next few days, those of us who are old enough will be remembering the tragedy of Sept. 11, ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Why Do We Freak Out When People Take a 2-Week Vacation?

I just got back from a two-week vacation, and it’s got me thinking about why there’s still a hint of stigma attached to stepping away for more than standard single week. This might be a good time to take a look at that, and not just because of the global re-examination that’s underway about the compact between people and their employers.

