Elections

Ask Wilson County commissioners for fair redistricting process

 7 days ago

Wilson County Board of Commissioners districts will have to be redrawn by December, when candidates

Wilson, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Wilson Housing Authority to start taking housing applications

The Wilson Housing Authority will open the waiting lists for its one-, two- and four-bedroom public
Trafficnorthcountynews.org

County commissioners recognize National Rail Safety Week

A proclamation declaring National Rail Safety Week was approved at the Sept. 3 Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting. The proclamation, while it had been slated for the commissioners’ approval some time ago, came shortly after the tragic death of Lillian Vandeford, as well as the recent visit of the Union Pacific Big Boy steam engine to the area.
Real Estaterestorationnewsmedia.com

Emergency Rental Assistance available online

SMITHFIELD — Johnston County has begun administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program online.
Small Businessrestorationnewsmedia.com

Rezoning to pave way for small industry

Planning board members Tuesday gave the preliminary rezoning approval that would help a Rocky Mount
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Mapping the future: Peoria begins council redistricting process

Now that new census data is coming in, the city of Peoria is working on a number of projects that will affect it moving forward, most immediately the redistricting of its council districts. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

County to hold redistricting meeting Tuesday

Kern County will hold a redistricting public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday to inform the public about the redistricting process for county supervisorial districts and public mapping tools, and receive testimony from communities of interest. It will be held at the Kern County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1115 Truxtun Ave....
Webb County, TXkgns.tv

Election officials expect lengthy redistricting process

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Redistricting in Texas hasn’t started yet, but officials expect a dragged-out process -- which would affect when elections are held in Webb County. Officials are waiting on the U.S. Census Bureau to release updated population numbers for the state. The state legislature has already passed S.B....
Wilson, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Wilson Housing Authority commissioner wins national honor

Wilson Housing Authority Commissioner Annie Ward has been named commissioner of the year for the 10-
Guilford County, NCrhinotimes.com

Let The County Redistricting Debate Begin!

In what’s likely to be one of the liveliest and most passionate debates in years, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is officially beginning its discussions on redistricting Guilford County. Commissioners from both parties are expected to have a lot to say about the next district maps. The same types...
Idaho County, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Idaho County Commission Notes

Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 24, 2021. Guests/Presenters- Kathy Ackerman-Commissioner Districts; Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Denis Duman-Fire Mitigation Bid Openings, Recording of Commission Meetings, Public Hearing-Lowe Variance, Padrta-Petition for Validation; Mike Cook-Airport Lease Rates; Abbie Hudson-Maintenance Position; Jerry Zumalt-Rescind Disaster Declaration, Cooper Wright-Addressing Concern. Approvals: Claims totaling $171,313.74; Award to Rad...
Davidson County, TNWTVF

Redistricting: Redrawing the lines for Davidson County

WTVF-NASHVILLE — The 2020 U.S. Census is complete. The final numbers were released a couple of weeks ago. Now it is up to local and state officials to take those numbers and adjust congressional, legislative, city council and school board districts to reflect those population changes. In Metro Nashville that...
Electionssavmn.com

Voting Options for all St. Anthony residents

The election season is fast approaching! Our Municipal and School District election is November 2, 2021, with absentee voting beginning September 17, 2021. By now every St. Anthony resident should have received a post card listing all the ways to vote. Ways to vote:. 1. Vote by mail; or return...
Politicscoalvalleynews.com

Redistricting efforts in motion for clerk’s office

MADISON — Redistricting efforts for the Boone County Clerk’s Office were discussed during a Boone County Commission meeting on Aug. 17. “Every 10 years we have something in the United States called the U.S. Census, and through that, you have population shifts, decline and increases — and what we have the job of doing is, we have to redistrict and draw new lines in relation to magisterial districts within our county,” said Boone County Clerk Roger Tony to commissioners in the meeting. “That is a fairly expensive task to take on, and according to West Virginia code, that is the commission’s responsibility.”
Muskogee County, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

AGENDA — Muskogee County Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting. WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010. • Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 7 regular meeting. • Resolution concerning selection of County Bridge Inspection Engineer. • Partial payment by the Health Department to Magnum...
PoliticsWinona Daily News

Redistricting Public Hearing Notice - Tentative Plan 9.15.2021 2nd Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DUNN COUNTY TENTATIVE SUPERVISORY REDISTRICTING PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes §59.10(3)(b)1, that a public hearing will be held on the Tentative Plan for county and municipal redistricting before the Dunn County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:00pm in the County Board Room, Room 52, Dunn County Government Center, 3001 US Hwy 12, Menomonie, WI 54751. The Tentative Plan Options for county and municipal redistricting will be available for public inspection on the redistricting section of the Dunn County website (www.co.dunn.wi.us) beginning on September 1, 2021, and thereafter. Following the Public Hearing, the County Board may discuss and adopt a Tentative Plan at its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 immediately following the Public Hearing and, if adopted, the tentative plan will be submitted to each municipality within Dunn County. Dated this 26th day of August, 2021. Andrew Mercil Dunn County Clerk 9/1 LAC85709 WNAXLP.
Wilson, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Wilson firefighter selected to lead Smithfield department

A Wilson Fire/Rescue Services deputy chief has headed south to lead the Smithfield Fire Department.
PoliticsBaton Rouge Business Report

Some states are letting residents help with redistricting process

More than a dozen states are giving residents access to the software and web tools needed to map out how their government should represent them, a new shift in how redistricting authorities use census data to create boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, most states...

