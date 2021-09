Why David Montgomery is a top pick for your fantasy draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Running back: it’s arguably the most pivotal position in fantasy football, and in your fantasy draft. Do you try to take a premium rusher in the first round, no matter what? Or do you go Zero-RB and play the waiver wire throughout the season? Either way you approach the position, running back is a cornerstone of your lineup, and sticking to your tier sheet will prevent you from making a panic pick when you’re on the clock. But before you write out your big board of RBs, you gotta do your homework.