Friday Night Sights | 09.03.2021

For the first time this season, Missouri soccer comes into a match as the clear favorite. The Tigers have been a rejuvenated side in recent matches, looking nearly unrecognizable from the team that lost 4-0 and 5-0 in its first two matches of the season. With that momentum, Missouri goes on the road for the first time this season, traveling to Greeley, Colorado, to face Northern Colorado at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN+.