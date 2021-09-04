CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Sights | 09.03.2021

By Missourian Staff
Columbia Missourian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this second week of Friday Night Sights, victories came in by a landslide. Cheer teams showed out in force, the Helias Crusaders tore through a classic paper tunnel and Rock Bridge played a stellar game. Hallsville beat Centralia 46-12, while Rock Bridge shut out Smith-Cotton 50-0. Helias beat Hickman at home 41-6. Mexico defeated Southern Boone 32-7. Before facing Centralia on Friday, Hallsville honored 13 U.S. soldiers who died in Afghanistan the previous weekend.

