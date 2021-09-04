CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Shang-Chi Tries to Correct for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Villain

By Sam Adams
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a teenager, and like any adolescent straining for full-fledged adulthood, it’s a little embarrassed by its baby pictures. As the MCU heads into its official fourth phase, it’s reckoning with and rewriting its own history, course-correcting as the cultural winds shift. Black Widow mounted a feminist critique of the way Age of Ultron handled Natasha Romanoff’s forced sterilization. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier unpacked the symbolism of choosing a white man as the ultimate expression of the American ethos. And Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which serves as an origin story for the first Asian superhero to lead his own Marvel movie, scrolls back and complicates the way 2013’s Iron Man 3 dealt with the comics’ Asian villain, the Mandarin.

