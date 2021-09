The UK faces more supply chain chaos unless it cracks down on exploitative, insecure work, the boss of the TUC has said.Frances O'Grady said worker shortages that have left supermarket shelves empty were caused in part by the rapid growth of zero hours contracts and the gig economy. "It's not just about pay and conditions. It's about the business models that we have seen mushroom over the past 10 or 20 years. Far fewer lorry drivers are directly employed than were 20 years ago.""We need to roll back casualisation because what's clear is that this is not just bad for...