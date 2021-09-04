CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campus is their canvas: High school, college artists transform University of Akron courtyard

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of high school and college art students have finished transforming an overlooked courtyard on the University of Akron this summer. The group of artists — Akron Public Schools high school students in the Akron Arts Lift Program and the Art Bomb Brigade, a companion group at the university — worked on a UA courtyard in the middle of Schrank Hall.

