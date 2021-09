There is a story behind why Jude Bellingham normally wears the No 22 shirt and it illustrates why England should be excited about their teenage midfield prodigy. When coming up through Birmingham City’s academy, Bellingham was eager to be fashioned into a No 10, sitting off a striker and letting all the attacking play run through him. Mike Dodds, Birmingham’s head of development, disagreed.“We sat down with him and we said: ‘We think you're doing yourself a disservice, we think you can do all of it’,” Dodds told talkSPORT earlier this year. “We said we thought he could be...