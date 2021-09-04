We were warned about Ida. Or were we?

It's not like the alarm never went off. Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, possible tornadoes were all in the forecast Wednesday morning. "Torrential downpours” and rain up to 6 inches “with some areas seeing higher amounts” were mentioned by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. Charts on their web site explained in copious detail just what “flash flooding” (Eastern Pennsylvania, Northern and Southern New Jersey, Eastern Maryland) “river flooding” (Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey) “severe threat” (Southeast New Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Eastern Maryland) meant.